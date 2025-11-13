Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYFT, AMKR, GEO

November 13, 2025 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT), where a total of 115,543 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 21,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 20,311 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.59 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.59 strike highlighted in orange:

And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 11,157 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,600 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

