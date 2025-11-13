Notable Thursday Option Activity: LYFT, AMKR, GEO

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 20,311 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.59 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 14,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.59 strike highlighted in orange:
And GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 11,157 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,600 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LYFT options, AMKR options, or GEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Selling
AGFS shares outstanding history
PKO market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.