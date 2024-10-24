Notable Thursday Option Activity: LVS, SBUX, CARR

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 82,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 20,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 33,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
