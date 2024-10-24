Notable Thursday Option Activity: LVS, SBUX, CARR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS), where a total volume of 114,688 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.8% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 55,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 82,274 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024, with 20,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 33,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.4% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LVS options, SBUX options, or CARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

