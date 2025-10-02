Markets
LUNR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LUNR, RICK, PLTR

October 02, 2025 — 03:55 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intuitive Machines Inc (Symbol: LUNR), where a total volume of 54,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.6% of LUNR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 19,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of LUNR. Below is a chart showing LUNR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK) saw options trading volume of 2,762 contracts, representing approximately 276,200 underlying shares or approximately 82.7% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,517 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,700 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 452,914 contracts, representing approximately 45.3 million underlying shares or approximately 80.2% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 35,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
