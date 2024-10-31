Notable Thursday Option Activity: LPLA, INSM, BMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), where a total volume of 4,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 402,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of LPLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of LPLA. Below is a chart showing LPLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 5,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 42,915 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,700 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LPLA options, INSM options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.