News & Insights

Markets
LPLA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LPLA, INSM, BMY

October 31, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: LPLA), where a total volume of 4,027 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 402,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of LPLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of LPLA. Below is a chart showing LPLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 5,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 42,915 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,700 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LPLA options, INSM options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding SPHB
 ETFs Holding VRTU
 POR Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LPLA
INSM
BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.