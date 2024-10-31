Notable Thursday Option Activity: LPLA, INSM, BMY

Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 5,272 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 527,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,500 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 42,915 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,547 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,700 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
