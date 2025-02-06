Notable Thursday Option Activity: LMND, ZETA, BURL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 7,553 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 755,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 370 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,000 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (Symbol: ZETA) options are showing a volume of 17,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.1% of ZETA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,400 underlying shares of ZETA. Below is a chart showing ZETA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 3,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 325,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, ZETA options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

