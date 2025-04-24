Markets
LLY

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LLY, CRM, GS

April 24, 2025 — 02:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY), where a total volume of 22,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 2,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,100 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 36,049 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 3,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 17,075 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 1,769 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

