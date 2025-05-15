Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: LBRT, RIVN, FI

May 15, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Liberty Energy Inc (Symbol: LBRT), where a total of 20,316 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.4% of LBRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,700 underlying shares of LBRT. Below is a chart showing LBRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 222,075 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.6% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 17,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FI) saw options trading volume of 28,510 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of FI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,400 underlying shares of FI. Below is a chart showing FI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LBRT options, RIVN options, or FI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

