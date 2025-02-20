Notable Thursday Option Activity: KALV, AMED, TRUP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: KALV), where a total volume of 5,088 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 508,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 159.1% of KALV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 319,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 5,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,600 underlying shares of KALV. Below is a chart showing KALV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED) options are showing a volume of 2,814 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.7% of AMED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 195,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,300 underlying shares of AMED. Below is a chart showing AMED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 5,364 contracts, representing approximately 536,400 underlying shares or approximately 120.7% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 444,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,995 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,500 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

