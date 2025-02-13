News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, ADBE, TDOC

February 13, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total of 45,664 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 14, 2025, with 4,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 420,100 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 17,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 30,637 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

