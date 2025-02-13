Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, ADBE, TDOC

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 17,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 819 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 30,637 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 5,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 585,200 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
