Notable Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, ALT, ASTS

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) saw options trading volume of 13,125 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 49,779 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, ALT options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ZT shares outstanding history
OVBC YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EMFM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.