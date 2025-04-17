Notable Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, ALT, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 71,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 10,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) saw options trading volume of 13,125 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 49,779 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

