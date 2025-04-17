Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: JNJ, ALT, ASTS

April 17, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total volume of 71,067 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Altimmune Inc (Symbol: ALT) saw options trading volume of 13,125 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 59.1% of ALT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares of ALT. Below is a chart showing ALT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) saw options trading volume of 49,779 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 4,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,500 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, ALT options, or ASTS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
