Notable Thursday Option Activity: ISRG, TDG, TFC

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1340 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) saw options trading volume of 26,799 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ISRG options, TDG options, or TFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
