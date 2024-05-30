Notable Thursday Option Activity: ISRG, TDG, TFC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG), where a total of 4,665 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 466,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 2,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,200 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 102,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 234,900 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1340 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Truist Financial Corp (Symbol: TFC) saw options trading volume of 26,799 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.9% of TFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 10,948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TFC. Below is a chart showing TFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

