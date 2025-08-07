Notable Thursday Option Activity: IONQ, NN, UTI

NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) options are showing a volume of 10,236 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,700 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (Symbol: UTI) options are showing a volume of 4,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 430,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of UTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 538,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,700 underlying shares of UTI. Below is a chart showing UTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
