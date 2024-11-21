Notable Thursday Option Activity: HYLN, ASAN, TDG

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 7,196 contracts, representing approximately 719,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,274 contracts, representing approximately 127,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1270 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HYLN options, ASAN options, or TDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Water Utilities Dividend Stocks
MSGS Average Annual Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BREW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.