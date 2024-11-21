Notable Thursday Option Activity: HYLN, ASAN, TDG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hyliion Holdings Corp (Symbol: HYLN), where a total of 5,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 511,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of HYLN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,100 underlying shares of HYLN. Below is a chart showing HYLN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

Asana Inc (Symbol: ASAN) saw options trading volume of 7,196 contracts, representing approximately 719,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of ASAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,900 underlying shares of ASAN. Below is a chart showing ASAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,274 contracts, representing approximately 127,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1270 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,500 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1270 strike highlighted in orange:

