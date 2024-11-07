Notable Thursday Option Activity: HSY, AXON, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 7,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 751,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024 , with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 2,528 contracts, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 39,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

