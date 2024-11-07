News & Insights

Markets
HSY

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HSY, AXON, DIS

November 07, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total volume of 7,516 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 751,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 963 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,300 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 2,528 contracts, representing approximately 252,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 39,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,100 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HSY options, AXON options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ALAB Historical Earnings
 SKIS Price Target
 KEQU YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ALAB Historical Earnings -> SKIS Price Target -> KEQU YTD Return -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HSY
AXON
DIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.