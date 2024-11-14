Notable Thursday Option Activity: HIMS, PAG, SNOW

News & Insights

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total of 229,231 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.9% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 13,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) options are showing a volume of 2,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.2% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 61,069 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 134.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

