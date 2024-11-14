Notable Thursday Option Activity: HIMS, PAG, SNOW

Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) options are showing a volume of 2,280 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.2% of PAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,100 underlying shares of PAG. Below is a chart showing PAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 61,069 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 134.5% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,600 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
