Notable Thursday Option Activity: HII, IQV, MA

IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) saw options trading volume of 9,371 contracts, representing approximately 937,100 underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,900 underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 14,687 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HII options, IQV options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs Holding KAI
SIER shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding ALOG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.