HII

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HII, IQV, MA

October 31, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII), where a total volume of 2,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 244,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.3% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 255,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 416 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,600 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) saw options trading volume of 9,371 contracts, representing approximately 937,100 underlying shares or approximately 93.3% of IQV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,900 underlying shares of IQV. Below is a chart showing IQV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 14,687 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 4,952 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HII options, IQV options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

