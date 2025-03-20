Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, MSCI, UBER

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) saw options trading volume of 2,948 contracts, representing approximately 294,800 underlying shares or approximately 49% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 87,326 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
