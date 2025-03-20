News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, MSCI, UBER

March 20, 2025 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total of 20,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $355 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $355 strike highlighted in orange:

MSCI Inc (Symbol: MSCI) saw options trading volume of 2,948 contracts, representing approximately 294,800 underlying shares or approximately 49% of MSCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,000 underlying shares of MSCI. Below is a chart showing MSCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 87,326 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 5,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,000 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HD options, MSCI options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
