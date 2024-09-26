Notable Thursday Option Activity: HAL, DLTR, DHR

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 34,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 11,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) saw options trading volume of 13,163 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,900 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HAL options, DLTR options, or DHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
