HAL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HAL, DLTR, DHR

September 26, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total volume of 44,468 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.2% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 34,115 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 11,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) saw options trading volume of 13,163 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,900 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:

