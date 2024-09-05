News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GXO, DLTR, APLD

September 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

September 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GXO Logistics Inc (Symbol: GXO), where a total of 25,643 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 368.5% of GXO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 695,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,800 underlying shares of GXO. Below is a chart showing GXO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 140,578 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 330% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 151,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 320.9% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 16,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

