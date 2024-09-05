Notable Thursday Option Activity: GXO, DLTR, APLD

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 140,578 contracts, representing approximately 14.1 million underlying shares or approximately 330% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Digital Corporation (Symbol: APLD) options are showing a volume of 151,325 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 320.9% of APLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 16,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of APLD. Below is a chart showing APLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GXO options, DLTR options, or APLD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Good Cheap Growth Stocks To Buy
SPCB market cap history
Institutional Holders of BJDX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.