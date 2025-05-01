Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, SNOW, VRT

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 23,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 60,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, SNOW options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PBBK
AEAE market cap history
NDAQ Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.