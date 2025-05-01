Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, SNOW, VRT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 18,185 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 23,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 60,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

