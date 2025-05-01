Markets
GS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, SNOW, VRT

May 01, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 18,185 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 23,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 60,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 324,800 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

GS
SNOW
VRT

