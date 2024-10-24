News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, ADBE, TER

October 24, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 14,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,112 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $492.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $492.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 8,648 contracts, representing approximately 864,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,300 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, ADBE options, or TER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
