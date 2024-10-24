Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, ADBE, TER

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 14,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 1,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 16,112 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 58.6% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $492.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 2,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $492.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) saw options trading volume of 8,648 contracts, representing approximately 864,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,300 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, ADBE options, or TER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

