Notable Thursday Option Activity: GRND, RH, TEAM

August 07, 2025 — 03:21 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND), where a total of 31,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.7% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 15,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 18,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 33,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRND options, RH options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
