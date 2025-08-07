Notable Thursday Option Activity: GRND, RH, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND), where a total of 31,184 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 175.7% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 15,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 18,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 33,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

