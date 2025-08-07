Notable Thursday Option Activity: GRND, RH, TEAM

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 18,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 33,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 162% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 3,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
