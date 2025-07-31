Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, HIMS, SON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 392,070 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 62,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 279,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 28,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) options are showing a volume of 8,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of SON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,000 underlying shares of SON. Below is a chart showing SON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

