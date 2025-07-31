Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, HIMS, SON

July 31, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 392,070 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 39.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 101.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 62,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 279,645 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.1% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 28,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) options are showing a volume of 8,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 857,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87% of SON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 8,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,000 underlying shares of SON. Below is a chart showing SON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
