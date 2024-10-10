Notable Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, V, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 8,266 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 826,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 58,969 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 11,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 78,953 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 9,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, V options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

