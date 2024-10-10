Notable Thursday Option Activity: GNRC, V, GME

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 58,969 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 11,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 78,953 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.2% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 9,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 911,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
