Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, SLAB, MTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 1.1 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 114.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 846.4% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025 , with 40,701 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB) saw options trading volume of 16,988 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 503.1% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) options are showing a volume of 10,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 420.8% of MTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,900 underlying shares of MTX. Below is a chart showing MTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, SLAB options, or MTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.