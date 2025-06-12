Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, SLAB, MTX

Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB) saw options trading volume of 16,988 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 503.1% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,700 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) options are showing a volume of 10,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 420.8% of MTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 250,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 351,900 underlying shares of MTX. Below is a chart showing MTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
