Notable Thursday Option Activity: GEV, DDOG, ROST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV), where a total of 23,731 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.3% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 37,192 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 15,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

