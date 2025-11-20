Notable Thursday Option Activity: GEV, DDOG, ROST

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 37,192 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,900 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST) options are showing a volume of 15,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of ROST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 3,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,500 underlying shares of ROST. Below is a chart showing ROST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEV options, DDOG options, or ROST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
