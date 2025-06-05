Notable Thursday Option Activity: GEF, XYZ, TOST

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 44,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) options are showing a volume of 37,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 18,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GEF options, XYZ options, or TOST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Paying Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LOXO
SKM Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.