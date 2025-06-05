Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GEF, XYZ, TOST

June 05, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), where a total volume of 530 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 53,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.8% of GEF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 123,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 136 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,600 underlying shares of GEF. Below is a chart showing GEF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 44,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 513,100 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toast Inc (Symbol: TOST) options are showing a volume of 37,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of TOST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring June 06, 2025, with 18,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of TOST. Below is a chart showing TOST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GEF options, XYZ options, or TOST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

