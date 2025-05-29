Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GE, GEV, FDX

May 29, 2025 — 02:04 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 34,633 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 902,000 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 14,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 8,352 contracts, representing approximately 835,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 4,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GE options, GEV options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.