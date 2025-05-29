Notable Thursday Option Activity: GE, GEV, FDX

GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 14,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,700 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 8,352 contracts, representing approximately 835,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $232.50 strike call option expiring May 30, 2025, with 4,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,500 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $232.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, GEV options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: LEMB Options Chain
Funds Holding FLXS
HMI YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.