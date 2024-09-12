Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, MU, MGM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 25,193 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 159% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 5,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 165,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 8,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 29,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 25,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, MU options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

