Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, MU, MGM

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 165,790 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 25, 2024, with 8,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 804,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 29,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.9% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36.50 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 25,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, MU options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of FIXX
Institutional Holders of RMP
DOV shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.