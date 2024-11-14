Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIVE, OVV, ZM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 9,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 901,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 4,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,700 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) options are showing a volume of 13,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of OVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,200 underlying shares of OVV. Below is a chart showing OVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 13,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

