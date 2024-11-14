News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FIVE, OVV, ZM

November 14, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total volume of 9,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 901,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 417,700 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Ovintiv Inc (Symbol: OVV) options are showing a volume of 13,060 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of OVV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 9,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,200 underlying shares of OVV. Below is a chart showing OVV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 13,426 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIVE options, OVV options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
