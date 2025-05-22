Notable Thursday Option Activity: FICO, RGTI, GLNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total of 1,585 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.5% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 234,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 71 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,100 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) options are showing a volume of 352,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 31,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 11,745 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,800 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, RGTI options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

