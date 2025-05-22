Notable Thursday Option Activity: FICO, RGTI, GLNG

Rigetti Computing Inc (Symbol: RGTI) options are showing a volume of 352,306 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of RGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 31,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of RGTI. Below is a chart showing RGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) saw options trading volume of 11,745 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66.4% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,800 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FICO options, RGTI options, or GLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding UBNK
IFF Technical Analysis
UFS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.