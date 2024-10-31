Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDS, CELH, TSCO

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 59,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 13,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 5,579 contracts, representing approximately 557,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,800 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FDS options, CELH options, or TSCO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DST Options Chain
ETFs Holding MSFT
ETN Technical Analysis
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.