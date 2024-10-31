Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDS, CELH, TSCO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), where a total of 1,161 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.9% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 200,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,100 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 59,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 13,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) saw options trading volume of 5,579 contracts, representing approximately 557,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.2% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,800 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

