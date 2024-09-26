News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCX, WDC, WFC

September 26, 2024 — 01:29 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 156,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 30,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 39,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 115,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 9,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,100 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

