Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCX, WDC, WFC

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 39,513 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,000 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 115,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 9,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 909,100 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
