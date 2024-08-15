Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCX, HD, CRM

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 20,742 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 22,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FCX options, HD options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.