FCX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCX, HD, CRM

August 15, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 88,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 30,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 20,742 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,100 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) options are showing a volume of 22,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,800 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

