Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, SNA, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 17,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA) saw options trading volume of 1,835 contracts, representing approximately 183,500 underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,100 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 14,974 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $940 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,400 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $940 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, SNA options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

