Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, BA, MU

October 02, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

October 02, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total volume of 11,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 2,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,800 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 56,193 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 7,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 168,192 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 7,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

