Notable Thursday Option Activity: EXPE, BA, MU

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 56,193 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring October 03, 2025, with 7,302 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 730,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 168,192 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring October 03, 2025, with 7,268 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,800 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, BA options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
