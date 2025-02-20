Notable Thursday Option Activity: EWTX, RGR, SWTX

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) options are showing a volume of 1,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 106,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.3% of RGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of RGR. Below is a chart showing RGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX) options are showing a volume of 23,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 3,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,200 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
