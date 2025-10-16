Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETD, FLG, UPS

October 16, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD), where a total volume of 1,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 133,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51% of ETD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 261,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24.75 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of ETD. Below is a chart showing ETD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.75 strike highlighted in orange:

Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) options are showing a volume of 26,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 15,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 38,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

