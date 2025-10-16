Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETD, FLG, UPS

Flagstar Financial Inc (Symbol: FLG) options are showing a volume of 26,167 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.6% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 15,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 38,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ETD options, FLG options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: AI Options Chain
BF Dividend History
PJL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.