Notable Thursday Option Activity: ESTC, ROKU, VRT

April 03, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total volume of 8,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 854,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.7% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,900 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 21,797 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 57.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 55,868 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 57% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

