Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENVX, DASH, ASTS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 35,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 3,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,500 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 17,751 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 5,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 51,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 11,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

