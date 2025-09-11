Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENVX, DASH, ASTS

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 17,751 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 5,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:
And AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS) options are showing a volume of 51,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 11,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
