Notable Thursday Option Activity: ELF, ENOV, XPEL

Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV) saw options trading volume of 7,308 contracts, representing approximately 730,800 underlying shares or approximately 91% of ENOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,000 underlying shares of ENOV. Below is a chart showing ENOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 1,673 contracts, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ELF options, ENOV options, or XPEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SPRU Split History
BRTI Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of MTLS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.