Notable Thursday Option Activity: ELF, ENOV, XPEL

August 08, 2024 — 03:29 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF), where a total of 16,658 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 1,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovis Corp (Symbol: ENOV) saw options trading volume of 7,308 contracts, representing approximately 730,800 underlying shares or approximately 91% of ENOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 802,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,000 underlying shares of ENOV. Below is a chart showing ENOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL) saw options trading volume of 1,673 contracts, representing approximately 167,300 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 193,390 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,800 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ELF options, ENOV options, or XPEL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

