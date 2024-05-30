Notable Thursday Option Activity: DOCU, CLF, D

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total volume of 7,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 731,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $53 strike put option expiring June 07, 2024 , with 675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 36,333 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 26,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) saw options trading volume of 20,520 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of D's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 6,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,400 underlying shares of D. Below is a chart showing D's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, CLF options, or D options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.