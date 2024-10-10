News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, PLTR, JPM

October 10, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 29,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 555,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 32,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 60,913 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, PLTR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cathie Wood Stock Picks
 TARS Insider Buying
 Top 10 Hedge Funds Holding First Solar

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR
PLTR
JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.