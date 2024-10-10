Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, PLTR, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 29,210 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 10,990 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) options are showing a volume of 555,843 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 78.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 32,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 60,913 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 69.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 11, 2024, with 2,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 285,800 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, PLTR options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

