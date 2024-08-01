Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, MSFT, AI

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 478,990 contracts, representing approximately 47.9 million underlying shares or approximately 234.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 32,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 50,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 14,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, MSFT options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of CORP
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VLO
SPSB market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.