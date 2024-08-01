News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, MSFT, AI

August 01, 2024 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 188,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 270.8% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 39,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 478,990 contracts, representing approximately 47.9 million underlying shares or approximately 234.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 32,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 50,889 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.2% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 14,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, MSFT options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

