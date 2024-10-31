Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, VZ, IP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 41,738 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 6,816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 85,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 35,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 24,238 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,200 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, VZ options, or IP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

