Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, VZ, IP

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 85,961 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.5% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 35,986 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 24,238 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,200 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
