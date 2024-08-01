Notable Thursday Option Activity: DELL, DAL, DIS

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 54,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 49,341 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
