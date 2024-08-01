News & Insights

DELL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DELL, DAL, DIS

August 01, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

August 01, 2024 — 06:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 51,691 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024, with 6,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,100 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 54,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 49,341 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, DAL options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
