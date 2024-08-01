Notable Thursday Option Activity: DELL, DAL, DIS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total volume of 51,691 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 02, 2024 , with 6,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,100 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 54,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 49,341 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, DAL options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.