Notable Thursday Option Activity: DELL, AES, CHRW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 29,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 1,785 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 178,500 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

AES Corp (Symbol: AES) options are showing a volume of 36,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of AES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 26, 2025, with 15,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AES. Below is a chart showing AES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Symbol: CHRW) saw options trading volume of 6,763 contracts, representing approximately 676,300 underlying shares or approximately 45.8% of CHRW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,000 underlying shares of CHRW. Below is a chart showing CHRW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

