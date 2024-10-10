Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, DDOG, APO

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 40,647 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 138.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring October 11, 2024, with 6,425 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 40,689 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.3% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 19,846 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, DDOG options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
