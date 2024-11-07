Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, APP, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 80,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 234.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 38,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 82,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 7,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 49,108 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 190.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

