Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, APP, TTD

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 82,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 7,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 49,108 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 190.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, APP options, or TTD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
