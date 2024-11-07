News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DASH, APP, TTD

November 07, 2024 — 03:27 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 80,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 234.9% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 38,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) options are showing a volume of 82,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 221.4% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 7,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 763,300 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 49,108 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 190.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring November 08, 2024, with 1,962 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 196,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
