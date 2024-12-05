News & Insights

Markets
CZR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CZR, HPE, RCL

December 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 16,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024, with 10,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) saw options trading volume of 53,573 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,900 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 7,641 contracts, representing approximately 764,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, HPE options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ARR Next Dividend Date
 Funds Holding ITGR
 DLB Earnings History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ARR Next Dividend Date -> Funds Holding ITGR -> DLB Earnings History -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CZR
HPE
RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.