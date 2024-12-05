Notable Thursday Option Activity: CZR, HPE, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 16,450 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 13, 2024 , with 10,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) saw options trading volume of 53,573 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 5,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,900 underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 7,641 contracts, representing approximately 764,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring December 06, 2024, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

